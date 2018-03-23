Detour to keep Leg It on course for cash

Charity fund-raisers aren’t allowing a multi-million pound project to update Fylde’s sea defences to get in the way of a key cash-generating event.

The fifth annual Leg It for the Lifeboats run organised by Lytham St Annes RNLI on Sunday, April 22 will take a slight detour to get around the closure of the promenade between Lytham and Fairhaven while the £17.5m defences update continues.

The 3.5-mile run between the lifeboat stations at Lytham and St Annes has traditionally attracted hundreds of runners of all ages and raised thousands of pounds.

Last year, the proceeds went specifically towards the new Shannon lifeboat and totalled more than £3,000.

The sea defences renewal project, which started in January, has caused the closure of the coastal path between Church Scar at the end of Lytham Green and Fairhaven.

To avoid that, participants will either be able to run along Clifton Drive to the White Church then turn back to the promenade or turn into Fairlawn Road and cross the sand hills parallel with the closed path.

Both detours will be marshalled to ensure participants keep on course.

Digby Moulden (pictured), chairman of the Lytham St Annes Lifeboat fund-raising branch, said: “Despite the short detour caused by the promenade works, we hope the event will be as enjoyable as in the previous years as well as raising money to help save lives at sea.”

Fylde mayor Coun John Singleton, assisted by town crier Colin Ballard, will set the runners off at 11am with walkers following 15 minutes later. A free classic shuttle bus will transport participants to the start in Lytham from the St Annes boathouse and everyone who take part will be presented with a lifeboat tee-shirt.

Entry forms are at the souvenir shops attached to both boathouses. Details at www.lythamlifeboats.co.uk