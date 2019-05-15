Dolphins spotted off Blackpool coastline

A pod of dolphins was spotted swimming off the coast of Blackpool last night.

The marine animals, which are thought to chase mackerel inshore at this time of year, were seen between Starr Gate and Central Pier.

Dolphins near Starr Gate

Dolphins have been a regular sight in the Irish Sea off the Fylde coast during the summer in recent years.

A Gazette reader, who photographed a pair of dolphins at sunset, said: "There was a pair swimming together and jumping out of the water at Starr Gate heading towards South Pier at approximately 8.30pm yesterday."