Don't get caught out - Lancashire's recycling centre opening hours are changing

The clocks have changed, and so have recyling centre hours across Lancashire.

Lancashire County Council is reminding people that, from Friday, November 1, all recycling centres will operate from 9am to 5pm all year round.

Currently the centres are open from 8am to 7pm in summer, and 8am to 5pm during the winter. However, surveys show that visitor numbers are relatively low at either end of the day.

The county’s quieter sites at Barnoldswick, Burscough, Carnforth, Clitheroe, Haslingden and Longridge will also close two days during the week, but will all be open on Fridays.

The county council’s cabinet agreed the changes earlier this year following a public consultation, to help the council balance its budget while minimising the impact on how people use the sites.

People are asked to check when the recycling centres are open before visiting by searching for ‘waste and recycling’ at www.lancashire.gov.uk.