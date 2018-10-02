Don’t give followers stick to beat media

The national headlines last weekend regarding Tommy Robinson “not caring if he incites fear of Muslims” were a misrepresentation of what he actually said.

In the full Sky News interview it is clear he is “not caring if an educational video in Holland warning against grooming gangs incites fear of Muslims”.



I have a dim view of Robinson but any reporting of his interviews should be whiter than white to avoid giving his followers a stick to beat the national mainstream media with.



Julie Moss

Address supplied

