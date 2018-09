I’ve just seen conservative preacher Franklin Graham was not banned from the UK - despite the efforts of many social media warriors to de-platform him for his views.

I am writing this before he was due to speak, but I don’t agree with much he says.



However we still (thank God) live in a pluralistic democracy with (some) freedom of speech and we would all be the poorer if we don’t allow people like him to say their piece, no matter

how ‘off message’ it may be.



Nathan Skelly

North Shore