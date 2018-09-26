Double boost for Fylde sea defences

It’s good news at the double for Fylde’s sea defence project.

Not only is the scheme three months ahead of schedule, allowing an earlier than anticipated start on the next phase at Fairhaven, but £2m worth of extra funding has been secured by Fylde Council.

That will allow for the replacement of the sea defence walls at the adjacent Granny’s Bay, described as ‘the last piece of the jigsaw’ in terms of coastal protection between Lytham and Fairhaven,..

Contractor VBA Ltd, which has been replacing the sea defences between Lytham’s Church Scar and the end of the promenade at Ansdell Road South since the start of this year, has been invited to submit detailed designs for the Granny’s Bay work.

A date for that section of the project will be announced in due course.

In the meantime, preparation work is about to begin on the Fairhaven stretch of the defences, adjacent to the Lake, to allow for a seamless progression between the first and second phases and that work is scheduled to finish by October next year.

The £2m grant from the Environment Agency will bring the overall value of the scheme – intended to protect more than 2,400 residential properties from coastal erosion and flooding for the next 100 years – to £21,825,000.

Coun Roger Small, chairman of the council’s operational management committee, said “We’re thrilled to have obtained this further funding that puts the last piece of the jigsaw into place at the Fairhaven to Lytham stretch of coastline.

“It’s fantastic that the scheme not only protects the residents properties from falling into the sea, but is also going to give the public a natural looking, high quality public realm which blends into our beautiful coastline.

“At the moment great progress is being made at both sites.

“Church Scar is nearing completion with a planned finish of December this year and work is now starting at Fairhaven three months ahead of schedule, with a planned finish in October 2019.

“The project being ahead of schedule is partly down to the great weather over the summer, making conditions easier for the contractor to get the work done, but also due to strong programming and site management.”