Dusty the bin wagon - can you do better?

Can you help name a new fleet of bin wagons?

Thirteen state-of-the-art new vehicles are due to arrive at Fylde Council shortly, as a £2.3m investment, and suggestions are being invited as to what to call them.

Early ideas have includes Dusty Bin, Stig, Jason of the Garbonaughts, Trash Gordon and even Mercedes Binz – but there is still time for further contributions, with closing date midnight on Sunday, April 15.

A Fylde Council spokesman said: “The existing fleet of wagons is ageing and unreliable with significant impact on maintenance and repair costs to keep them roadworthy.

“The new ones have improved environmental controls and health and safety features and will be arriving at our depot very soon.

“We hope people will get creative. All we ask is that suggestions are kept as clean and original as possible.”

The appeal has already attracted plenty of interest on the council’s social media sites.

One correspondent suggested: “As there is more than one bin wagon, you need to ask for a general theme of names rather than people just suggesting a random name. You could have famous explorers, cartoon characters, famous places, mythical creatures, Greek gods – all sorts really.”

Suggestions can be made online at http://mpnt.me/pgov1