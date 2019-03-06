Axe to fall on Lytham Sixth Form

Lytham Sixth Form College is to close in June, less than four years after it opened.

Bosses at Blackpool and the Fylde College, of which the Lytham College is part, say the decision to shut the site is down to ‘limited’ demand.

They have pledged that students already at Lytham will be able to continue their programme of study at an alternative Blackpool and The Fylde College campus – in Park Road Blackpool or Ashfield Road, Bispham – from September.

Sixth form head Mandy Pritchard says they will be taught by the existing teaching staff from Lytham Sixth Form College to ensure continuity.

Blackpool and the Fylde College is also to pay for students’ travel to the alternative campus for the academic year 2019-20.

It is also assessing the benefit of providing a dedicated bus from Lytham Sixth Form.

The Lytham site, in Church Road, St Annes, opened in 2015 and was initially intended as a partnership between Blackpool and the Fylde College and the adjacent Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College.

But the Technology and Performing Arts College announced in late 2016 that it intended to close its sixth form an economy measure, and also citing falling demand, in 2018, which left the Lytham Sixth Form College as a free-standing campus of the Blackpool and the Fylde College.

Ms Pritchard said: “Lytham Sixth Form College opened in September 2015 and demand for its services are limited. Data shows the majority of 16-18 year old students who live locally to the college are choosing to study elsewhere.

“In essence, student demand is simply not there in the volumes required to deliver a rounded educational experience and make Lytham Sixth Form College sustainable.”