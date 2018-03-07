Education is a top class act

Lancashire schools are officially top class.

Government data shows that 91 per cent of the county’s schools are good or outstanding, confirming the authority’s place among the top third in the country.

Figures to the end of January show that nearly a quarter of Lancashire schools, 24.5 per cent, were outstanding, and 66.5 per cent rated good, compared to 21.5 per cent and 67.2 per cent respectively for England.

Lancashire’s figure for ‘requires improvement’ is 7.4 per cent, lower than the rest of the country( 9.5 per cent) and 1.6 per cent are judged inadequate compared to 1.8 per cent nationally.

Education bosses have praised the “high quality of headteachers, staff and governors and commitment of pupils and families.”