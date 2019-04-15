Fylde school rated ‘good’ again after latest Ofsted inspection

A Fylde school has maintained its ‘good’ status after its latest Ofsted inspection.

Inspector Emma Jackson said after her visit to St Thomas CE Primary in St Annes last month that the leadership team there had maintained the good quality of education in the school since the previous inspection in March 2015.

Addressing headteacher Claire Gilmour, who took over in 2017, the inspector’s report said: “Since your appointment, you have acted decisively and motivated your staff to achieve the very best for every pupil.

“You have ensured that your plans for improvement are detailed and focused on providing the best provision for the pupils in your care.

“In addition, you have made sure that staff receive relevant training.”

Ms Jackson said the school, which has 197 pupils, “has a truly inclusive character” and is held in high regard by parents.

“Relationships with families are extremely strong and there is a welcoming, open culture,” she said. “Parents and carers highlighted the caring ethos in the school and they were happy that their children were making strong progress. One typical comment was: ‘St Thomas’ stands out, by going the extra mile.’”

The report said that, after inspectors asked for improvement to the quality of teaching in maths after their previous visit, teachers now have high expectations and ensure the work is challenging.

“As a result, the number of pupils achieving the higher standard at the end of Key Stage Two is increasing”, said the report, which also highlighted that the roles of subject and middle leaders have been developed well.