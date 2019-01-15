Here are the 50 things the National Trust thinks you should have done by the age of 12

A girl making a daisy chain, an activity the National Trust thinks children should do by the age of 12
A girl making a daisy chain, an activity the National Trust thinks children should do by the age of 12
Share this article

The 50 activities the National Trust think children should have done by the time they are 11 3/4 are:

1. Climb a tree
2. Roll down a really big hill
3. Camp out in the wild
4. Build a den
5. Skim a stone
6. Run around in the road
7. Fly a kite
8. Catch a fish with a net
9. Eat an apple straight from a tree
10. Play conkers

READ MORE:: Kite flying, camping, and putting on a play: The 'new' things schools are going to be teaching your children


11. Go on a really long bike ride
12. Make a trail with sticks
13. Make a mud pie
14. Dam a stream
15. Play in the snow
16. Make a daisy chain
17. Set up a snail race
18. Create some wild art
19. Play pooh sticks
20. Jump over waves

READ MORE:: Schools are being 'overwhelmed' by children with mental health issues - and technology could be to blame


21. Pick blackberries growing in the wild
22. Explore inside a tree
23. Visit a farm
24. Go on a walk barefoot
25. Make a grass trumpet
26. Hunt for fossils and bones
27. Go stargazing
28. Climb a huge hill
29. Explore a cave
30. Hold a scary beast

READ MORE:: What is the Blackpool Activity Passport and what's on it?


31. Hunt for bugs
32. Find some frog spawn
33. Catch a falling leaf
34. Track wild animals
35. Discover what’s in a pond
36. Make a home for a wild animal
37. Check out the crazy creatures in a rock pool
38. Bring up a butterfly
39. Catch a crab
40. Go on a nature walk at night
41. Plant it, grow it, eat it
42. Go swimming in the sea
43. Build a raft
44. Go bird watching
45. Find your way with a map and compass
46. Try rock climbing
47. Cook on a campfire
48. Learn to ride a horse
49. Find a geocache
50. Canoe down a river