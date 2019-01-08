New headteacher’s ‘swift’ actions not enough to stop Strike Lane Primary School from being stripped of its ‘outstanding’ status and told to improve

Strike Lane Primary School in Freckleton has been stripped of its ‘outstanding’ status and told it needs to improve.

While new headteacher Katherine Shuttleworth was praised for her “swift” attempts to improve standards, they did not come in time to stop the education watchdog from handing down a rating of ‘requires improvement’, down from the top rating given in March 2013.

In a statement released through the county council’s press office, Ms Shuttleworth, who took over last year after a spell as assistant headteacher at Layton Primary School, said the judgement was “in line” with expectations”.

She said: “The report acknowledges that since September swift action has been taken and there is a determination to improve teaching, learning and assessment.

“Inspectors also highlighted a number of strengths, including a broad and balanced curriculum, as well as finding that pupils are learning to be caring and responsible citizens.

“The leadership team is now looking forward to taking the next steps in the school’s improvement journey.”

While the report did highlight a number of positives, including achievements in writing, good progress in key stage one, and pupils’ behaviour, a number of criticisms were also made.

They related to reading in key stage two, “inconsistent” – but improving – standardsof teaching, learning, and assessment, and the progress made by disadvantaged and disabled children.

The report, published following a visit by a trio of inspectors from Ofsted, outlined several improvements the school, which has around 200 pupils, should make.

“The newly-established senior leadership have been resolute in their determination to improve...” it said. “The recent changes that they have made are beginning to have an impact.”