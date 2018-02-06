Edward fund boost to raise meningitis awareness

Edward Dee’s family plan to build on a huge boost to the fund set up in their son’s memory by furthering efforts to raise awareness of meningitis and its dangers.

Lytham St Annes Lions’ swimarathon raised a record £15,000 to take the Edward Dee Forever fund for Meningitis Now towards the £85,000 mark.

The money has been raised in little more than a year following the death of 10-year-old Edward from meningitis in December 2016.

His mum Elizabeth labelled it “a truly remarkable amount”.

She said: “I am talking with schools both locally and in the wider community about going in to raise awareness of the disease.

“The awareness side of the charity work is incredibly important to me.

”I am so grateful for people’s efforts.

“The Lions swimarathon was wonderful and the fact so many teams entered was again testament to the love this community has for Edward.

“Edward has touched the hearts of so many people, those who knew him, and those who have been touched by his story.

“Future events are in the planning stage, including a ball for Edward, a tea party after the success of one held last year and a family campfire.

“Many people in the community are also still challenging themselves in the spirit of Edward by entering marathons, half marathons and triathlons.

“I find it really touching and comforting that Edward is held in such high esteem by so many.

“Thank you so much to everyone.”