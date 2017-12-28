‘EERIE’ Blackpool Pleasure Beach releases picture of new Icon rollercoaster peering through the fog

A new picture of Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s £16.25m rollercoaster Icon shows its grey steel track peering eerily through the mist.

More than 100 tonnes of metal have already been hoisted into position, reaching heights of up to 27 metres, with the hotly-anticipated ride set to be the UK’s first double-launch rollercoaster.

An artist's impression of the Pleasure Beach's new Icon ride

A team of 50 workers have been building it since last December, with 10 truckloads arriving from ride construction company Mack Rides in Germany on a daily basis. Park bosses estimate around 100,000 hours have been spent on the job.

Icon will send visitors to the park on a two-and-a-half minute ride across just over 1km of track.

They will experience the same level of acceleration felt by a Formula 1 driver, and reach heights of almost 90ft – with drops of up to 82ft.

The Pleasure Beach’s managing director, Amanda Thompson, shared the snap on Twitter after previously saying she was ‘delighted’ fans are on track to ride the new coaster from ‘spring’ next year.

Amanda Thompson, managing director at Blackpool Pleaseure Beach

She tweeted: “Icon rising out of the fog.”

And park said on its Facebook page: “A very eerie shot of Icon on a foggy day. It is already terrifying enough!”