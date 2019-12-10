Elderly woman found unconscious after fall in St Annes is identified by police

An elderly woman who was found unconscious after a fall has been identified.

On Monday (December 9) Lancashire Police appealed for help in identifying the woman.

Lima Road (image: submit)

She was discovered in Lima Road at around 11pm on Sunday with ‘serious head injuries’.

The woman was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance and her condition was described as poorly.

DS Lee Kelly, of West Division Police, said: “We would like to reiterate that, at this time, there is nothing to suggest there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding this lady’s injuries."

READ MORE: Police ask for help to identify unconscious elderly woman found in St Annes

On Monday evening, a Fylde Police spokesman took to social media to say that the woman had been identified.

They said: "Following our earlier appeal to help us identify a woman who was found seriously injured after a fall in St Annes yesterday (Sunday, December 8) we now know who she is.

"This is thanks to information provided to us by members of the public.

"We are now in the process of tracing the woman’s family to inform them.

"Thanks to everyone who responded to our appeal."

Police maintained a presence at the scene on Sunday with a police car remaining where the woman fell with police tape around the pavement.

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch with police by calling either 101 or (01253) 604153, or email 3364@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, quoting log number 1474 of December 8.