Elf The Musical JR – NW1 Theatre School at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church Hall, St Annes

Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity.

A title known the world over, Elf The Musical JR, is a holiday musical that can easily become an annual tradition for any theatre.

And youngsters from Lytham based NW1 Theatre School have pulled out all the stops for this festive stage version.

Based on the cherished movie Elf JR, it features a host of festive treats. Tickets are £8.50.

It takes place at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church Hall in St Annes from December 15 to December 16.

Call (01253) 781938 for tickets.