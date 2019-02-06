Fracking in Lancashire: Timelines of events as Cuadrilla calls for the fracking tremor limit to be relaxed

Here is the timeline of events that has led to this latest fracking development in Lancashire.

August 2010: Energy company Cuadrilla started drilling a well at Preese Hall near Weeton.

Fracking in Lancashire

April/May 2011: Fracking was blamed for two earth tremors felt across Blackpool and the Fylde.

One tremor of magnitude 2.3 hit on 1 April, followed by a second of magnitude 1.4 on 27 May. A moratorium was placed on fracking.

December 2012: The moratorium on fracking was lifted in December 2012 when the Government decided that it could go ahead with strict controls and monitoring.

February 2014: Cuadrilla lodged two applications for planning permission to drill and test frack at a site near Little Plumpton off Preston New Road and at Roseacre.

June 2015: After a series of delays brought about by both Cuadrilla and opponents, Lancashire County Council finally ruled on the two planning applications and the associated applications for extensive monitoring at the sites.

The monitoring at Roseacre was approved first and then the fracking bid after much deliberation was rejected at that site along with both the monitoring and fracking bids at Preston New Road.

They were refused on grounds of noise and visual impact at Preston New Road and on traffic impact grounds at Roseacre.

September 2015: Cuadrilla lodged four Appeals to the Secretary of State against the decisions to refuse planning permission for both exploration sites, the monitoring site at Preston New Road and against one of the conditions imposed on the planning permission for the monitoring array at Roseacre Wood.

October 2016: Communities Secretary Sajid Javid approved plans for fracking at Cuadrilla's Preston New Road site at Little Plumpton.

April 2018: A three-week inquiry begins into a request by Cuadrilla for a new fracking site at Roseacre.

July 2018: Cuadrilla given permission to drill for shale gas at Little Plumpton.

September 2018: Three men jailed for causing a public nuisance during protests at a Lancashire fracking site.

October 13, 2018: Fracking given the green-light after a legal bid to stall operation on safety grounds was thrown out by a High Court judge.

October 13, 2018: Fracking start delayed as Storm Callum batters the region.

October 15, 2018: Protesters come out in force as fracking begins in Lancashire.

October 17, 2018: Three anti-fracking protesters jailed for causing a public nuisance by climbing onto lorries at a site in Lancashire freed by the Court of Appeal.

October 19, 2018: Four mini-earthquakes recorded close to the Preston New Road fracking site.

November 2019: 36th tremor prompts new calls from five Lancashire MPs to halt fracking.

December 2018: Lancashire fracking halted after 1.5 magnitude tremor, the largest since fracking started in October.