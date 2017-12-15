Search

Fylde Council to set up collection point for your old Christmas trees

Christmas Trees are planted in the sand dunes at St Annes by volunteers and staff from Fylde council and Lancs Wildlife Trust. Pictured is Charlie Kay.
Christmas Trees are planted in the sand dunes at St Annes by volunteers and staff from Fylde council and Lancs Wildlife Trust. Pictured is Charlie Kay.

Discarded Christmas trees will again be used to help build up and preserve sand dunes in the New Year.

Fylde Council will be setting up various collection points around the borough for real Christmas trees between Friday, January 5 and Monday, January 15.

In January this year, around 1,100 Christmas trees were collected. They were then planted on St Annes beach by council staff and volunteers as part of the ongoing scheme to trap windblown sand to encourage the dunes to move seaward.

A council spokesman said: “This highly effective method has enabled the diversion of hundreds of tonnes of sand from the Fylde roads by keeping it on the dunes.”

Details of collection points at www.fylde.gov.uk/christmas.