Fylde Council to set up collection point for your old Christmas trees

Discarded Christmas trees will again be used to help build up and preserve sand dunes in the New Year.

Fylde Council will be setting up various collection points around the borough for real Christmas trees between Friday, January 5 and Monday, January 15.

In January this year, around 1,100 Christmas trees were collected. They were then planted on St Annes beach by council staff and volunteers as part of the ongoing scheme to trap windblown sand to encourage the dunes to move seaward.

A council spokesman said: “This highly effective method has enabled the diversion of hundreds of tonnes of sand from the Fylde roads by keeping it on the dunes.”

Details of collection points at www.fylde.gov.uk/christmas.