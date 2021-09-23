Have your say on the future of Kirkham's high street at event this weekend

Artist impression of Kirkham’s Market Square

Urban design specialists The Paul Hogarth Company are hosting a special public consultation event in the town centre on Saturday between 10.30am and 2pm.

Display boards will be erected in Market Square detailing proposed enhancements to the Square itself, together with new town centre road layouts, improvements to pavements, lighting, seating, as well as tree planting and the creation of public art.

Staff from The Paul Hogarth Company will be on hand to answer any questions from local residents about the scheme – which is a central part of Fylde Council’s £10m regeneration masterplan for the town – as well as collect feedback.

These plans are also available to view online via www.kirkhamfutures.orgAndrew Haley, Director with The Paul Hogarth Company said: “Saturday’s event on Market Square is an opportunity to see how comments made by local people and businesses have helped shape the scheme.”

The public realm plans – updated after a consultation event was held in June – are centred around the regeneration of Market Square.

The proposed improvements will create a more attractive space for regular markets and a multi-use place to host events.

Poulton Street, Preston Street and Freckleton Street and the junction with Church Street will be improved, while it is proposed to rationalise on-street parking, keeping footways clear and promoting the use of the off-street car parks.

The proposed materials will strengthen Kirkham’s historic character, using sandstone paving, whinstone kerbs and large trees.

Handrails, seats, architectural lighting and bespoke public art will also be crafted.