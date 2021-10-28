Japanese garden at Fairhaven Lake will be lit up with flock of bird lanterns for celebration of area's natural heritage

Flight Night will be held at the Japanese Gardens at Fairhaven Lake

The special event entitled Flight Night will run from 2pm until 7pm.

Community artists Handmade Parade and Fylde Council will work together to light up the newly restored Japanese garden with a flock of beautifully crafted bird lanterns, accompanied

with sound and music.

Details of the event, Flight Night

And local residents can get involved in some workshops where they can make their own illuminated lantern which can be added to the installation and then taken home afterwards.

The workshops, which will be held in the new watersports centre, will run from noon until 2pm and 2.30pm until 5.50pm on Saturday.

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of the Tourism and Leisure Committee, said: “We can’t wait to see this stunning event take place at Fairhaven, it will be amazing to see people come

together after a difficult time adding their bird, the Japanese garden is being restored by the National Lottery Heritage fund project and is the perfect location.”

The event will also see the premiere of a brand-new outdoor theatre and music performance by Frolicked Outdoor Theatre, developed in partnership with Spot On Lancashire, Fylde

Borough Council and Friends of Fairhaven Lake. Based on the Sufi poem of the same name, a flock of four magnificent birds will embark on a visual and musical journey across the globe.

Using skilled puppetry and four-part harmony, the birds sing their story whilst making their way through the landscape to find their fate.

Conference of the Birds brings together critically acclaimed puppeteer and maker Beka Haigh with original music from Chris Davies. Told with quirky humour, skilled puppetry and talented

voices Frolicked’s latest show is a celebration of individuality and finding your own voice in a sea of voices.