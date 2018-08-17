Lancashire reservoir supplies to be used for water

United Utilities has been given permission to take extra water from two Lancashire reservoirs and Lake District lakes.

The company has been issued with drought permits to allow the company to take extra water.

The permit from the Environment Agency will allow the company to take supplies from Rivington and Delph reservoirs near Chorley.

It can also take water from Windermere and Scales in Cumbria.

It comes after the North West received only 56 per cent of the rainfall normally expected from May to July.

Jim Ratcliffe, Environment Agency Drought Manager, said: “As the dry weather is set to continue in to autumn, there could still be restrictions later in the summer so we continue to urge everyone to use water wisely.

Our staff will continue to manage demand by working with farmers, businesses and others. We continue to work with water companies across the country to ensure they are following robust drought plans.”