MP's delight as work on Fylde's M55 link road finally under way

The £27m stretch of road between Peel and Ansdell will greatly improve journeys for drivers from St Annes and Lytham to and from the motorway network and is expected to take 30 months to complete.

Replacing the old single track 'moss road' which closed in 2014 for safely reasons, it will fill the 'missing link' between Lytham St Annes Way, close to the Whitehills Business Park at Peel, and Cypress Point at Ansdell.

Contractors DUO have moved on to the site to build a compound as the first indication of work beginning.

The sign is up, and construction workers are on site - Fylde MP Mark Menzies celebrates

A sign indicating the start of work have been erected by highways authority Lancashire County Council and Mr Menzies, who has long campaigned and sourced funding for the road, was eager to take an early look for himself.

He said: “It has been 10 years in the making - fighting for the money and dealing with the developers and the different funding bodies, but it has been well, well worth it to see DUO here on site.

"The compound is being built and the sign is up at the end of the road detailing the works and we can see the diggers and engineers finally on site.

Mark Menzies MP is updated on the work by Howard Swallow of contractors DUO.

“This is much more than just a road - this is a road which will help unlock the economic potential of St Annes and Lytham and I look forward to being able to drive along it.”

