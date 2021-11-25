The borough landed 22 honours in the annual contest and seven ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ Awards.

Ansdell in Bloom, Lytham in Bloom, Elswick and Lytham Hall Kitchen Garden won gold medals and were overall winners in their respective categories.

The Fylde Sand Dunes Project received recognition with a Level 5 Outstanding It’s Your Neighbourhood Award along with a highly commended certificate.

Lytham in Bloom won a gold medal and was overall winner in the Best Small Coastal Resort category

Coun Gavin Harrison, deputy chairman of the tourism and leisure committee for Fylde Council, said: “It is such a pleasure to see the participants from various organisations, groups and of

course volunteers in the community who presented their premises with such enthusiasm receiving well-deserved recognition.

“I believe residents will be proud to witness the huge achievement in all categories.”

Andy Mills, Fylde Council Ranger, and Amy Pennington,from the Lancashire Wildlife Trust, receive their award from Coun Harrison

2021 NWIB Discretionary Awards:

Art in the Community – Ansdell in Bloom

RHS Parks Awards Small Parks – Gold medal for Lowther Gardens, Lytham

Highly Commended Award – Fylde Sand Dunes Project

Best Urban Community gold medal and category winner went to Ansdell in Bloom

Best School Category – Lytham Hall Park Primary School

Outstanding Contribution for North West in Bloom – Tony Ford

Outstanding Contribution to Work Within Horticulture – John Hornyak

2021 NWIB Awards:

Best Urban Community –Gold medal and category winner for Ansdell in Bloom

Best Small Town – Silver gilt medal for Bloomin’ Warton

Best Village– Gold medal and category winner for Elswick in Bloom; Silver gilt for Weeton in Bloom

Best Small Accommodation – Gold medal for Queens Hotel, Lytham; Gold medal for The Eagle at Weeton

Best Small Tourist Attraction – Gold medal and category winner for Lytham Hall Kitchen Garden, Apiary and Garden Hub

Best Small Village – Gold medal for Little Eccleston in Bloom

Best Small Coastal Resort – Gold medal and category winner for Lytham in Bloom

Best Large Village – Gold medal for Staining in Bloom; silver gilt for Wrea Green in Bloom