Prizes up for grabs for little litter pickers

Some young litter pickers doing their bit for the environment

The council is asking under-18s who take part in litter picks, either individually or as part of a group, to upload their ‘rubbish selfies’ to be in with a chance of winning fabulous prizes.

The competition will be launched on the council’s Facebook and Twitter channels tomorrow and runs until September 10.

Every Friday a winner will be selected at random to receive a prize from a Fylde coast business or attraction and at the end of the competition, an overall winner will be chosen to receive a

package of goodies.

Allan Oldfield, Chief Executive at Fylde Council, said: “We’ve had a great response to our Take It, Don’t Leave It initiative and people, organisations and businesses are getting involved to

spread the word.

“As part of this, we want to thank the hundreds of little litter pickers that take time to help keep our local area free from litter and protect the wildlife.

“We are currently pulling together lots of prizes from our wonderful businesses and partners here in Fylde and look forward to announcing the first winner on Friday 13th August.

“With much higher-than-average visitor numbers this summer we want to get as many people involved as possible with our Take It, Don’t Leave It campaign to spread the word and keep

the borough looking beautiful.

“As a council, we have invested more than ever before in additional staff, new teams and extra bins to combat the rise in litter, but we couldn’t do it without the hundreds of dedicated

volunteers that work tirelessly every day.

‘Everyone is looking forward to seeing all the rubbish selfies rolling in and, more importantly, giving recognition to these little litter heroes!”

From tomorrow people can send their selfies of their children to the council by direct message on Facebook or by responding to the social media posts about the competition on Facebook

and Twitter. There is no limit to the number of times people can enter.