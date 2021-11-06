Protestors make climate change point at Lytham Windmill

Campaigners gathered at the landmark on Lytham Green as part of a series of similar events coinciding with the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

Protests were held in towns and cities across the world with residents urged to support their local event.

Organisers said they chose Lytham Windmill partly because recent storm damage to the 216-year-old Fylde landmark illustrated how climate change is increasingly causing extreme weather conditions.

Beth Thomason and Anna Whinnett make their point at the protest in Lytham

Ken Cridland, secretary of the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Trades Union Council (BFWTUC), said: “The poor weather kept the numbers don to about 30 but it was important to make the point locally and we are grateful to all those who came along.

"Various age groups were representatives, which is very encouraging and some people travelled quite a distance.

"Protests around COP26 issues can really help move things forward in areas including challenging false solutions and so-called solutions from our leaders and industry which are full of loopholes.

“We can also secure local wins, such as no more mention of fracking and no new coal, oil or gas projects being started locally.”

The protesters gathered at Lytham Windmill

Anne Fielding, of the Blackpool and Fylde Green Party, said ahead of the protest: “The situation looks desperate but we can do our bit in our local area - shop locally, care for our environment, plant trees, use green energy and use our voices and votes to call our leaders and big business to account, to put the planet first.”

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe