Public views wanted on Fylde rail loop line bid to increase services

Engineering and design consultancy Stantec has launched a consultation which needs as much public input as possible to form a Strategic Outline Business Case for the next stage of the successful Restoring Your Railway bid for the line .

The bid, lodged by Fylde MP Mark Menzies and his Blackpool South counterpart Scott Benton to establish at least two trains per hour on the line which links Kirkham and Blackpool South, via Lytham and St Annes, won full Government backing last year.

The aim is to build a loop line in the area of Ansdell and Fairhaven station and National Rail has completed its first draft of a report into the timetabling of services, space at Preston Station, and the effect on ongoing services.

A train at St Annes station on the South Fylde Line

“That report will now be used by Stantec who are working on all of the aspects of the business case, which includes auditing all other public transport links in the area.

“We now need as many people as possible to complete the survey to help better inform the business case and to demonstrate a good level of consultation.

“We desperately need to double these rail services. One per hour is simply not practical for commuters or those going to college or appointments, and neither is it good enough to attract visitors to the area.

“Doubling services will make it a viable option and will also improve the reliability of the service for us all.”

Closing date for the survey is Saturday, September 18 and it can be completed at https://new.fylde.gov.uk/south-fylde-line-next-steps/

