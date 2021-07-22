St Annes £11.8m sea defence plan moves a step closer

Artist’s impression of proposed new sea defences at St Annes

Fylde Council’s operational management committee has approved the option for The Island area which would allow for the retention of all the existing seafront amenities, including the

miniature train, the potential loss of which prompted protest during the consultation process.

Committee chairman Coun Roger Small said the vote in favour was unanimous after what he described as “a lively and informative meeting where many questions were asked and

answered by the professional team assembled before members were satisfied enough to vote on the proposals”.

The proposal is now being submitted to the Environment Agency for is consideration, with a decision in September.

If approved, work would start in early 2023, with completion expected in August 2024. The £11,820,700 cost of the project now allowed for in Fylde capital budget, would be made up of a

£9,520,700 grant from the Environment Agency, and £2,300,000 from the Council’s reserves.

Independent councillor Brian Gill had earlier expressed concerns over the loss of sand as the new sea wall would extend out on to the beach further than now and also felt the consultation

process should have been wider ranging after the initial concerns over the fate of the miniature railway caused the council inbox on the issue to have to be closed for a time.

But Coun Small issued reassurances on both counts, saying that the sand naturally replaces itself and its quality would not be affected.

As far as further consultation is concerned, public exhibitions of the proposals are planned.

Coun Small said: “We are still at an early stage in the process and there will be opportunities to look at plans as they develop over the months ahead. Members of the public who were