St Annes Town Council delight at influence of 'people power' on boundary revisions

The Local Government Boundary Commission has drawn up the changes as Fylde Council gets set to treduce councillor numbers from 51 to 37 for 2023.

When the initial new ward boundary layout was drawn up and put out to consultation, St Annes Town Council was unhappy at certain aspects and submitted an alternative proposal to the Commission which it felt protected the borders of the town and reflected its history and heritage.

The public was asked to support the alternative proposals and they are included in the finalised version.

A St Annes boundary sign

“Our suggested ward boundaries and ward names have been accepted in their entirety and will now form part of the final recommendations the Boundary Commission will submit to Parliament.

“The report acknowledges the strength of feeling of the people of St Annes and our thanks to all those who supported our proposals.”

