Summer staycation railway lines cleared in Blackpool and St Annes during rubbish blitz

Rail staff collected 16 bags of rubbish along the railway line from St Annes to Squires Gate in Blackpool over five nights in late May and early July.

Nigel McCann, North West railway planner for Network Rail said: “Litter is a big problem for the railway. It’s regularly reported to us by community rail groups, residents and politicians.

“Recognising passengers enjoy the convenience and views when travelling by rail to Blackpool for their holidays, we’ve used a hit squad to litter pick these key routes overnight, so we

Network Rail worker after litter pick around Blackpool

don’t disrupt vital services in the day.

“But our message to fly tippers is: the railway is not a dumping ground for litter and costs taxpayers' money to remove.”

Coun Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We really do appreciate the efforts made by rail staff. Litter collection is vitally important in a seaside destination and particularly at

key arrival points such as car parks and railway stations.

“We hope that visitors will see the difference that has been made and will play their part by disposing of their own litter in a responsible way.”

The litter blitz was part of Network Rail’s efforts to support Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean 2021.