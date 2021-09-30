Town Council and traders welcome key latest stage of St Annes regeneration plan

Fylde Council announced earlier this week that consultants Building Design Partnership Ltd (BDP) have been appointed to create a masterplan for the town centre and seafront Island site.

The work is scheduled to be completed by April 2022 to align with anticipated timescales for round two of the Government’s Levelling up Funding Programme.

The commission is being funded by Fylde Council and Lancashire County Council and Coun Richard Redcliffe, chairman of Fylde's Town Centres Working Group, said: “I look forward to welcoming the team from BDP as they commence work with Fylde Council and the local community to deliver a bright and exciting future for St Annes.

St Annes town centre

“Their bid emerged from an exceptionally strong field of potential candidates following a rigorous selection process."

The approach will be undertaken in three phases, with the first focusing on assessing commercial potential.

A masterplan which will act as the blueprint to define future development and a destination management plan – focusing on strategy and action for sustainable tourism – will then be drawn up.

St Annes is the biggest town in Fylde

Coun Gavin Harrison, chairman of St Anne's Town Council, said: " I am looking forward to working closely with BDP to develop a clear plan for the future of the town.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to move St Annes forward for the benefit of residents, businesses and visitors.

"We must be bold in our vision of making St Anne's a destination of choice for many years to come and I ask everyone to support us as we work together on this much-needed project."

The St Annes Enterprise Partnership traders' organisation, popularly known as STEP, said in a statement: "STEP is looking forward to the exciting changes that are planned for both the Island area and the town centre.

"We will be working with the council to ensure that the views of local businesses and residents are represented and heard.

"We hope that the changes provide a boost to our town, financially, functionally and aesthetically."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.