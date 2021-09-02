Video: Watch how Fylde's latest beach art was created

A 30m dolphin blazoning Fylde Council’s ‘Take It, Don’t Leave It’ anti-littering message was the second art installation on St Annes beach, following the impressive huge footprints earlier in

the summer.

Watch the video here by Fylde-based North Film to see how renowned environmental artist Richard Shilling created the spectacular piece of art.

Fylde Council's second beach art installation on St Annes Beach

Fylde Council’s chairman of Environment, Health and Housing Committee, Coun Tommy Threlfall, said: “The dolphin depicted in the artwork is just one of the species in danger and, as it

was a sunny day, lots of beachgoers stopped to find out more about Richard’s artwork and the message behind it.

“It really resonated with Fylde visitors, and the aerial video serves to further spread this important message, show off the scale of the piece and highlight the beauty of our stunning

coastline.

Film, so we extend our thanks to them for all their help.

“Our efforts in striving for more environmentally friendly operations, processes and procedures will continue in earnest in the coming weeks and months and we look forward to sharing