Views wanted as Lytham Institute charitable aims consultation relaunched

The building in Clifton Street which housed the town’s library for more than a century until 2016 is managed by Fylde Council as the Lytham Institute Trust and after seeking advice and support from the Charity Commission, the council says it recognises the need to update the aims of the Trust and develop a scheme of governance.

The revised aims for the Trust are “to further or benefit the residents of Lytham and the neighbourhood, without distinction of sex, sexual orientation, race or of political, religious or other opinions by providing facilities in the interests of social welfare for learning, recreation and leisure time occupation, including cultural and art exhibitions, with the objective of improving the conditions of life for the residents” and were approved last year for consultation.

But the consultation was around 10 days away from closing when it was suspended due to the pandemic and is now open again until June 30.

Lytham Institute housed the town's library until 2016

“Anyone who submitted a response before the consultation was suspended last year can be assured that these have been retained, however, if an organisation or individual wishes to make further comment there is no restriction on how many submissions can be made.”

Details at www.fylde.gov.uk/consultation

