Yellow warning over Storm Debby latest

The Met Office has issued another storm warning for the North West, with heavy weather anticipated for this afternoon and evening, as well as tomorrow.

In a Yellow Warning alert, the warning was issued for between noon today and 10pm tonight.

A similar warning is issued for tomorrow, between 11am and 10pm.

The stormy weather, including torrential rain, is being linked to the tail end of Storm Debby.

The Met Office stated: “Whilst many areas will remain dry, some heavy, thundery downpours will break out this afternoon and evening.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.”