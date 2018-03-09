Exhibition to put best youth art in frame

Artworks by students from across the Fylde Coast is going on display in Lytham.

The eighth annual Drawn From Youth Exhibition will be at the Fylde Gallery from Thursday, March 15, until April 19.

It will feature material by A-Level art students from Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College, AKS and Carr Hill Sixth Form Centre, Kirkham as well as Blackpool Sixth Form College, Baines High School, Poulton, Rossall School at Fleetwood and Cardinal Newman College, Preston.

The exhibition in the gallery above Booths’ store in Haven Road is organised by the Arts Society Fylde and is an extension of a major national art competition by its parent body working in conjunction with the Royal Society of British Artists.

Following submission to the Mall Galleries in London, much of the artwork has been considered for entry in the RBA’s annual exhibition 2018.

The two successful artists this year are Robert Mills of AKS and Martha Walmsley of Cardinal Newman and both will be presented with donations towards the cost of transporting their work to London at a VIP preview evening at the Fylde Gallery on Wednesday.

Kate Cartmell, Arts Society Fylde’s young arts team leader, said: “Twenty places are awarded for A-Level students to exhibit their artwork at the RBA Annual Exhibition at the Mall Galleries and we are delighted that, once again, two local students are RBA winners.

“The Arts Society Fylde has received 13 of these national Awards – a recognition of the artistic talent to be found in our local schools.”