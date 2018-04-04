Facebook group in generous donation to ward at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Facebook fundraisers donated toys to the children’s ward at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The Facebook group, run by volunteers including Michelle Green and Sue Ridley, is called ‘Christmas Toy Appeal for Blackpool Victoria Hospital Children’s Ward’ but also aims to make donations of toys, arts and crafts at Easter.

They visited the ward last week to hand over a wide selection of toys, and crafts for staff, the hospital said.

Sue said: “We have been overwhelmed once again by the generosity of people and we are delighted to be able to donate so many fantastic toys to the wards.

“It is lovely to be able to do something that we know will put a smile on young people’s faces.

“We know the toys always go to good use and we are looking forward to collecting for Christmas now.’’

Ward worker Dawn Geraghty said: “We are always extremely grateful for donations from the group who have given the ward great support over the years.

“The children love all the toys and the craft materials and they get put to good use.”