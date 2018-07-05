Fairhaven Lake’s Big Picnic feast of fun and sun

Fairhaven Lake’s Big Picnic was a feast of fun in the sun – and proved a big hit with up to 2,000 visitors.

Organisers the Friends of Fairhaven Lake were delighted with the event’s success on its debut and hope to repeat it next year.

“The conditions were perfect and we had lots of people coming along all day – we estimated up to 2,000, which was marvellous,” said Friends chairman Alan Pedder.

Circus skills, donkey rides and Punch and Judy show all proved very popular features of the day while lots of people made the most of the opportunity to find out more about the renovation plans for the Lake.

The success of the Friends’ event came around a month after more than 100 people turned out to an open day at the Lake.

“Our group has been working on this event since early spring and we had more than 30 volunteers involved on the day,” added Alan.

“We were delighted it went so well – thanks to everyone who came along and helped make it such a great day.”