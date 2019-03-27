Fairhaven pub set to reopen

A landmark Fylde pub is set to reopen its doors after two and a half years.

The Fairhaven in Marine Drive Fairhaven, which closed in October 2016, is currently being refurbished with a view to it serving customers again from May.

Robert Benson and Gina Mancini, who have acquired the pub from Enterprise Inns, are spending a six-figure sum on giving it a smart new look and have plans for it to be food-led, with regular live music.

The couple, with long experience of running pubs in the Manchester area. now live locally, close to Gina’s Blackpool roots, and say that the opportunity to relaunch the Fairhaven is ‘a dream come true’.

“It’s in a prime location with so much potential and we are really excited to have this opportunity,” said Robert.

“The aim is for it to be gastro pub with a wide choice of food and drinks offering something for everyone.

“We also aim to have regular live music and build on the great sense of community we know there is in the area as well as being ideally placed to welcome the many visitors to Fylde.

“Work is well under way and we hope to be open by mid to late May.”

Robert and Gina hope to create around 10 jobs initially, with more possibly to follow.

Recruitment is now taking place, with contact details promoted on banners on the scaffolding currently placed around the premises.

Anyone interested in find out more about available roles is asked to email fairhavengroupltd@mail.com or call 07483 236983.