False Heads return to Blackpool's Bootleg Social

‘They are young, talented and going places, if they came to my town I’d show up for that’, is the verdict of Iggy pop for indie post-punk outfit False Heads.

And Blackpool’s live music fans have a second chance this year to catch the East London-based rock/punk band at Bootleg Social, where they return on Saturday.

They played the Topping Street underground bar earlier this year as part of Independent Venues Week, and frontman Luke Griffiths can’t wait to be back.

“It’s one of my favourite independent venues,” he said. Milo who books the bands is great and we had such a good time there.

“We’re good friends with Strange Bones, who come from Blackpool, and they’re legends in the current punk scene.

“It was a great venue, with great people. It’s actually underground, proper old school music bar.

“One of the support bands pulled out last minute last time, and one of the bar staff stepped in with an acoustic set, which was really cool.”

So far on their journey, which started out just two years ago, False Heads have played alongside Queens Of The Stone Age on the mainstage of INmusic Festival this summer, as well as Band Of Skulls and Frank Turner, and supported The Libertines on their 2017 tour, as well as picking up festival slots at Isle Of Wight, Tramlines and Reading this summer.

As well as Iggy Pop, who plays them regularly on his BBC 6 Music show, their famous fans include ex-Ramones manager Danny Field, who’s hailed them as ‘one of the best bands in the world’ and music taste maker Rodney Bingenheimer.

They’re set to release a new EP Less Is Better on September 21, following last month’s debut single release Yellow.

A spokesman for Bootleg Social added: “The buzz around the young band is undeniable.

“Having already played Bootleg this year for Independent Venue Week we agreed on the night that we had to do it again, these are hands down one of the best live bands we’ve ever booked.”