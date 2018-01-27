Fans pay homage to Jimmy Armfield

Fans paid homage to Blackpool’s finest son Jimmy Armfield in a moving ceremony outside Bloomfield Road.

With the club’s game against Charlton called off due to a waterlogged pitch, hundreds more supporters joined the tribute to the Tangerines’ legend in front of the statue in his honour.

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer lays a wreath at the Jimmy Armfield statue to honour the late Jimmy Armfield

Groups which refuse to attend Blackpool games in protest at the way the club has been run by the Oyston family had planned a low key wreath-laying memorial on Saturday.

But their numbers were swelled by hundreds more who had planned to watch the match and pay their respects inside the ground.

Tim Fielding, vice-president of the Blackpool Supporters Trust, told the huge crowd: “Jimmy was many things to many people, world class footballer, football manager, respected BBC journalist, civic dignitary, charity fundraiser, friend and, most importantly, a loving husband, father and grandfather.

“However you knew Jimmy I think you can all agree, he was Blackpool’s finest ambassador.

“Jimmy loved Blackpool and Blackpool loved him back. The town will miss him and the time that he gave to it.

“As Ian Holloway said earlier this week, there was only one Jimmy and I know Blackpool is proud that he was their Jimmy.”

Amongst those laying floral tributes was Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer.

Glenn Bowley, former chairman of Blackpool Supporters Association, added: “Jimmy’s passing is being felt across the footballing world. He was an incredible man, so kind, so unassuming and entirely genuine.

“In football, players and managers come and go. But Jimmy Armfield has been that one constant at this club for over 65 years and his legacy will last for many years.

“But now the full-time whistle has blown on the life of an amazing human being - a man who gave so much, yet expected so little. A hero, a role model, Blackpool’s finest son, Jimmy Armfield.”