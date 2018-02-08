Fans’ tribute to Jimmy

Fans at Bloomfield Road broke into spontaneous applause as Jimmy Armfield’s funeral cortege passed through the ground on its way to St Peter’s Church.

Among them were veteran supporters Shirley Hargreaves and Norma Rodham, who have been watching Blackpool since 1946 and 1950 respectively.

“It was great to see Jimmy play and we just had to be here to pay tribute to a wonderful man,” said Shirley from South Shore.

“I was a very emotional occasion,” added Norma.

Stuart Holden from Norcross said: “I was lucky enough to see Jimmy play and I feel his death is the end of an era - the last link with the golden era that also involved Matthews and Mortensen.

“He was devoted to the game and such a great example to everyone.”

Blackpool’s current players formed a guard of honour as the funeral cortege entered the ground at its north east corner at exactly noon.

Around 1,000 supporters gathered in the stand named after Jimmy applauded in appreciation of him as it paused in front of it before moving on to the church service.