Farewell to St Annes councillor Barbara Nash a celebration of her life

The life of a ‘caring and passionate’ Fylde councillor was celebrated at a funeral service in St Annes.

Barbara Nash suffered a cardiac arrest while visiting family in Scotland last month.

Fylde Council leader Coun Sus Fazackerley arrives for Coun Nash's funeral

She had represented Heyhouses ward on Fylde Council since 2012 and had been married to husband Ed, also a Fylde councillor, for 28 years.

Ed said: “I wanted the funeral to be a celebration of her life and everyone sais it was a magnificent send-off.

“Barbara was such a kind caring person who loved her council work.

“She really enjoyed helping people and was renowned for her measured judgement.

Fylde Council chief executive Allan Oldfield and director of corporate resources Tracy Morrison arrive for the funeral

“But her greatest pride and joy was her family.”

The service at St Margaret’s Church was conducted by vicar Rev Antony Hodgson and included a reading of the poem She Is Gone by Fylde mayor John Singleton and the self-penned verse She Is Here by husband Ed.

Along with Ed, Barbara leaves daughter Sally, 26, and stepsons Sean and James, who are both in their 40s.

Fylde Council leader Coun Sue Fazackerley, among the mourners along with Fylde mayor John Singleton, chief executive Allan Oldfield and St Annes town mayor Karen Henshaw, said in tribute to her: “Barbara was a charming person and made many friends among councillors of all political groups.”

A floral tribute to Barbara Nash

Fylde MP Mark Menzies, unable to attend the funeral because of Parliamentary commitments, described Barbara as ‘a wonderful person I feel honoured to have known’.