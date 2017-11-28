Father warns Fylde revellers after daughter collapses amid fears her drink was spiked

A father has warned revellers to be on their guard after his daughter collapsed and was taken to hospital amid fears her drink was spiked.

With the party season approaching, Howard Stedman wants to ensure other youngsters do not suffer the same fate as 18-year-old Billie.

Howard Stedman

The admin assistant was taken to hospital unconscious and barely breathing when she collapsed after visiting bars in Lytham on Saturday night to celebrate a pal’s birthday.

After drinking a cocktail and a glass of wine, Billie, of Ribby Road, Kirkham, began to feel ill.

Her friends took her home, where she collapsed.

Dad Howard and mum Christine watched in horror as Billie struggled to breathe as paramedics rushed to their home.

Mr Stedman, 51, said: “We thought we were losing her. She was only breathing about every 10 seconds and wasn’t responding to anything. We couldn’t wake her up.

“I don’t want any other parent to go through that.

“Billie hardly drinks. She was out celebrating a friend’s birthday and some stranger has done this to her.

“She looked so ill when she got to Blackpool Victoria that we were worried she wouldn’t come round.

“I have released the picture of Billie at the hospital to warn other youngsters, and girls especially, to be careful when they are out over Christmas and New Year.

“Billie had no idea what has happened to her.

“It was every parent’s nightmare to watch my daughter laying there in hospital and there was nothing we could do.

“She was in a very bad way and was unconscious for what seemed like ages.

“I hope everyone going out this year keeps an eye on their drinks and does not leave them unattended.”

A police spokesman said: “We are investigating a report an 18-year-old had her drink spiked at a bar in Lytham on Saturday night.

“The woman became unwell after drinking in the bar and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

“She has since made a full recovery.

“This appears to be an isolated incident but we would urge anyone with information to contact 101 quoting log ref 515 of November 26.”