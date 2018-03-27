Fears over Club Day funfair

A question mark hangs over a popular feature of Lytham’s annual Club Day.

Ongoing work on the sea defences between Lytham and Fairhaven means the triangle of land to the west of Lytham Green which has long been the traditional site of the popular Club Day weekend funfair is not available this year .

Funfair operator Stanley Cubbins is understood to be in discussions over an alternative venue for the attraction, which traditionally runs from the Thursday before Club Day until he day after and attracts bumper crowds.

Club Day this year is Saturday, June 23.

Lytham councillor Mark Bamforth said: “I hope the discussions are successful and I will do everything I can to help.

“The funfair is an essential part of Lytham Club Day.”

Fylde Council, Stanley Cubbins and Lytham Club Day officials were all contacted for comment.