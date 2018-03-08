Festival event to herald our star names

Twelve of Lancashire’s unsung heroes from business, sport and charity are to feature in a key event during Lytham St George’s Day Festival’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

Cricketer Steven Croft, Helen Broughton of Lytham-based accountancy firm Danbro and Laila Remtulla of Laila’s Fine Foods in Bispham will be among the dozen leading figures to be recognised for their contribution to the county at a Hidden Heroes of Lancashire breakfast event on Wednesday April 25.

Laila Remtulla, managing diirector of Laila's Fine Foods, Bispham

The others involved are: blind woodturner Chris Fisher; Matthew Hirst of the Chorley-based Utiligroup; Hannah Wild from Great Eccleston, founder of Supplement Solutions; Francine Healey of OnSide Youth Zones, which cover Preston and Chorley; William Fletcher of Preston-based Recycling Lives; Andy Poar of Eat My Logo, Chorley; Jeremy Lefton of Roundhouse Momentum Developments, based in Bamber Bridge; Andy Holt, owner of Accrington Stanley FC and Peter Street of Cardboard Box Company, Accrington.

All 12 winners will be sharing the stories of their success in a series of panel discussions chaired by Chris Maguire, editor of business magazine BusinessCloud.

Chris said: “St George’s Day Festival has been a fixture in the calendar for a decade and after speaking to Festival president David Haythornthwaite we decided this year to celebrate some of Lancashire’s unsung heroes.

“Every Hidden Hero is inspirational in their own way but rarely gets any public recognition. All have a fascinating tale to tall and it is going to be an amazing event.”

The event, which starts at 9am, with registration from 8.15am, will be in a marquee specially erected for the Festival and is free to attend.

Registration details at www.businesscloud.co.uk/events