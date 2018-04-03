Festival to be Miles better thanks to art

The work of a Fylde-based artist is being used to promote this year’s Lytham Festival.

Miles Oliver’s work is sold throughout the world and this year festival organisers have decided to use his 1920’s art nouveau-themed seaside designs to support the event’s Wish You Were Here campaign.

One particular image of the seaside – Lytham Beach - caught their eye, and this is now being used across all Lytham Festival 2018 artwork.

And rather than maintaining the still image created by Miles, Lytham Festival’s designers have adapted Lytham Beach into a moving image.

By day Miles leads e-learning for BAE Systems but he is rapidly turning his artistic hobby into a second career.

The 45-year-old from Ansdell did originally train as a graphic designer and 15 years ago decided to start creating designs which would celebrate the Fylde coast.

Miles work is available through a number of local shops and cafes in the Lytham and St Annes area and he has sold pieces to customers in France, Spain, Turkey, Abu Dhabi and even as far as New Zealand.

He said: “I was delighted when Lytham Festival said they wanted one of my pieces for their Wish You Were Here campaign. I only contacted them with a speculative email, so I was buzzing when they said they wanted to work with me.

“I love the way they have digitised the image. It completely brings it to life in a really appealing but tranquil way.”

Miles Oliver’s artwork is available across the Fylde. To find out more go to www.milesoliver.co.uk

Head of Marketing Gemma Vaughan said: “This image of the waves rolling in and seagulls circling above Lytham Beach epitomises our theme for 2018.”

Lytham Festival 2018 takes place from Wednesday July 18 to Sunday 22.