Festive cheer is all around us!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

From bringing festive cheer to sick children to providing Yuletide entertainment for Blackpool families, there is plenty of Christmas spirit going around.

The Mustard Seed Group Christmas dinner at St Peters Church in Fleetwood

And in Fleetwood, more than 50 visitors to the Mustard Seed Group were treated to a full Christmas dinner with all the trimmings, cooked and served by the regular volunteers.

Few of those sitting down to the meal, which was staged at the town’s St Peter’s Church on Monday, will have the chance of a full roast on Christmas Day.

Many have no families and are without the means to be able to enjoy such a meal on the big day itself so the event, held in Fleetwood for the last five years, was their only chance.

Meanwhile, Blackpool Better Start welcomed hundreds of local families to a Winter Wonderland festive extravaganza last week at Blackpool Winter Gardens.

The free event provided fun for the family with festive treats including a snow globe, a Little Ravers disco, Christmas arts and crafts and an Elfie Selfie photo booth.

Elsewhere, members of Blackpool FC’s girls and ladies squads dropped off 200 teddies at Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s Children’s ward and pupils at Revoe Learning Academy raised £910 for Brian House Children’s Hospice with an ‘elf dash’ around the playground.