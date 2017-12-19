Festive pharmacy opening times for Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

A number of pharmacies across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre are open over the Christmas and New Year holiday period.
If a pharmacy is not listed below, it may not be open on that particular date.
Some pharmacies occasionally close during their scheduled opening hours - it's worth checking ahead of your visit.
Blackpool Holiday Pharmacy Hours
Christmas Eve
All Pharmacies will be open Christmas Eve, however closing times may vary.
Please contact your local pharmacy for more details.
Christmas Day
Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9ES. 8am - 9pm
Boxing Day
Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9ES. 8am - 9pm
Boots UK, 28-38 Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, FY1 4TE. 8.30am - 6pm
Lloyds Pharamcy, Sainsbury’s Store, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HY. 9am - 5pm
Morrison’s Pharmacy, Morrison Supermarket, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY. 10am - 4pm
New Year’s Eve
All Pharmacies will be open New Year’s Eve, however closing times may vary.
Please contact your local pharmacy for more details.
New Year’s Day
Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9ES 8am - 9pm
Lloyds Pharamcy, J Sainsbury Store, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HY 10am - 4pm
Boots UK, 28-38 Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, FY1 4TE 10am - 5pm
Fylde and Wyre Holiday Pharmacy Hours
Christmas Eve
All Pharmacies will be open Christmas Eve, however closing times may vary.
Please contact your local pharmacy for more details.
Christmas Day
Wesham Pharmacy, 22 Station Road, Wesham, PR4 3AD. 10am - 1pm
Tomlinsons Chemist, 11 Market Square, Lytham, FY8 5LW. 11am - 2pm
Boxing Day
Lloyds Pharmacy, St. Andrews Road North, St Annes on Sea, FY8 2JE. 9am - 5pm
Boots, 64-66 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes FY8 5EW 10.30am-4pm
Boots, 39 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 1BS. 10am - 4pm
Boots, 3 -5 St. Annes Road West, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 1SB. 10.30am-4.30pm
WM Morrisons Pharmacy, Amounderness Way, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 3TS. 10am - 4pm
ASDA Pharmacy, Dock Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6NU. 9am-6pm
New Year’s Eve
All Pharmacies will be open New Year’s Eve, however closing times may vary.
Please contact your local pharmacy for more details.
New Year’s Day
Lloyds pharmacy, St. Andrews Road North, St Annes on Sea, FY8 2JE 9am - 5pm
WM Morrisons Pharmacy, Amounderness Way, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 3TS. 10am - 4pm
ASDA Pharmacy, Dock Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6NU. 10.30am-4.20pm
NHS 111
NHS 111 is a free telephone service available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
You should call 111 if you urgently need medical help or information but your situation is not life-threatening.
When you dial 111, you will be directed to the best local services for fast and effective treatment.