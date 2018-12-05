Festive trees galore on show at St Annes Parish Church

St Annes Parish Church hosts its 15th annual Christmas Tree Festival from Saturday, December 8 – and vicar Fr David Lyon promises it will be the biggest and best yet.

A total of 28 decorated trees representing charities will be on display, helping raise awareness and encourage donations, daily until December 15.

Among those represented this year for the first time will be one for the Edward Dee Fund, set up in memory of the 10-year-old from St Annes who died of meningitis two years ago.

The Edward Tree has been decorated with mini Christmas trees which have been knitted by a group from Bonney Fabrics in St Annes and are being distributed around town to raise awareness of the charity.

Edward’s mum Elizabeth said: “The Parish Church Christmas Tree Festival is a very popular annual event and we are delighted to be part of it.”

Other charities represented will include Brian House children’s hospice, Fylde Sharks disability swimming club and Fylde Coast Women’s Aid.

Fr David said: “The decorated trees are a delight and fill the church.

“We try and develop the event each year and are always encouraged by the ever-increasing number of people who visit.

“This year we have two memorial trees as well as the 28 charity trees, representing local, national and international charities.

“The festival always attracts a lot of interest and we are very much looking forward to it.”

The church will be open for the festival from this Saturday until the 15th from 1.30pm to 4.30pm each day.

Various stalls will be featured, including cakes, bottles and a chocolate tombola, while refreshments will be available. Admission is free.

In addition, the church will host a concert by the Lytham Community Choir on Saturday evening from 7.30pm.

Tickets are £6 on the door, with children free.