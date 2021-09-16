Fire breaks out in garden of property in St Annes

One fire engine from St Annes attended the scene in St Thomas Road at around 5pm yesterday (September 15).

The fire involved a rear garden of a domestic property.

Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported, the fire service said.

They were in attendance for ten minutes.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

One fire engine from St Annes attended the scene in St Thomas Road.