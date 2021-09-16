Fire breaks out in garden of property in St Annes
A fire broke out in the garden of a property in St Annes.
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 8:36 am
Updated
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 8:39 am
One fire engine from St Annes attended the scene in St Thomas Road at around 5pm yesterday (September 15).
The fire involved a rear garden of a domestic property.
Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.
No injuries were reported, the fire service said.
They were in attendance for ten minutes.
Read More
Read MoreGrandmother, 91, died after being thrown on floor, punched and kicked by man at ...
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.