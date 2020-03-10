Fire crews battle flat fire in St Annes

Fire crews are tackling a large fire at a block of flats on St Annes seafront this morning (March 10).



Fire crews from St Annes and South Shore were called to reports of a fire at a block of flats in North Promenade at 11.24pm last night.

North Promenade and Clifton Drive North were closed in both directions overnight.

The fire happened at a block of flats next door to The Monterey Beach Hotel on the seafront.

On arrival, firefighters found that the blaze had spread from a flat on the third floor to the second, and crews called for support.

The number of fire engines at the scene was increased to 10, in addition to two Aerial Ladder Platforms (ALPs).

Ten fire engines and two Aerial Ladder Platforms have been tackling the flat fire in North Promenade over night. Pic: LFRS

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said four firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reels and one jet to tackle the fire prior to the ALPs arriving.

All residents were safely evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

An LFRS Incident Investigation lorry and temporary Incident Office remain in place at North Promenade Car Park across the road.

At 2.05am, firefighters were continuing to try to bring the fire under control and residents in the area were advised to close windows and doors as a precaution against smoke inhalation.

The flat fire in North Promenade, Lytham. Pic: LFRS

By 3.35am, firefighters had 'sectorised' the fire but were still working to bring the fire under control using the two aerial ladder platforms whilst crews in breathing masks battled the fire with hoses and jets.

Firefighters were forced to remove some roof tiles to prevent the blaze from spreading to a neighbouring hotel.

As of 7am, firefighting is still ongoing, with the number of engines now reduced to eight. Two ALPs are still being used to tackle the fire.